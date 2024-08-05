Where to find Farmers' Markets in Northeast Texas

In the August heat, morning is the best time to get out and about. Farmers' markets across Northeast Texas continue to be open Saturday mornings. Customers can choose from a variety of fresh produce, artisanal goods and more, depending on the market.

In Bonham, the Farmers’ Market is held on the first and third Saturdays of the month, from May through September. It goes from 8 a.m. to noon at 305 N. Center St., one block south of the town square.

Caddo Mills holds its Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. The Market takes place at 2206 Main St., between the Fire Station and Opera House.

Campbell has a Farmers' Market on Saturday mornings, from 8 a.m. until noon. It's located at the Campbell Community Center, at 115 Main St.

Commerce holds a Farmers’ Market every Saturday morning from May through September. Fresh produce and other artisanal goods are available from 8 a.m. to noon at 1100 Bonham Alley, just north of the downtown square.

In Farmersville, the Market is held on the first Saturday of every month besides October and January. It goes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Main Street between Onion Shed and the City Hall.

The Greenville Farmers’ Market happens every Saturday morning from April to November 2. It’s located at 2203 Lee St., and goes from 9 a.m. to noon.

In Leonard, Farmers’ Markets are held each Saturday, from the month of April to November 1. The Market runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 201 W. Fannin St.

In Paris, the Market is held each Saturday from May through October. It runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Paris Market Square, located two and a half blocks south of downtown at 400 1st St. SW.

Sulphur Springs has its "Celebration Market" on Saturday evenings from May through September 21. In addition to produce and goods, Market has splash pads, fun activities, and other entertainment. It's held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Celebration Plaza, located at 100 Church St. in downtown Sulphur Springs.

The City of Winnsboro has a Farmers’ Market every Saturday from April to October. It runs from 8 a.m. to noon at 111 E. Carnegie St., which is located near the City’s Train Depot.