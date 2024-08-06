City of Commerce to host Tuesday evening forum on future land use

The City of Commerce is hosting a public forum on the topic of land use in Commerce this evening. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church downtown.

The City of Commerce is in the process of creating its 20-year comprehensive plan. The city is seeking public input on a variety of topics, with tonight’s forum on land usage being the first in a series.

Future meetings are expected on these topics: Transportation and Mobility; Housing, Neighborhoods and Parks; Parks and Downtown; Growth Management; and Implementation Planning.

First Baptist Church is located at 1401 Washington Street. The forum is set to begin at 6 p.m. The next meeting of the Commerce City Council is scheduled for Tue. Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.