City of Commerce to host Tuesday evening forum on future land use

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:49 AM CDT

Tonight's 6 p.m. meeting at First Baptist Church is the first of a series of planned forums on topics relevant to the city's 20-year comprehensive plan.

The City of Commerce is hosting a public forum on the topic of land use in Commerce this evening. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church downtown.

The City of Commerce is in the process of creating its 20-year comprehensive plan. The city is seeking public input on a variety of topics, with tonight’s forum on land usage being the first in a series.

Future meetings are expected on these topics: Transportation and Mobility; Housing, Neighborhoods and Parks; Parks and Downtown; Growth Management; and Implementation Planning.

First Baptist Church is located at 1401 Washington Street. The forum is set to begin at 6 p.m. The next meeting of the Commerce City Council is scheduled for Tue. Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
