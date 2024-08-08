A&M-Commerce president announces he 'cannot support' changing name to A&M-Dallas

A controversy over a proposed name change at Texas A&M University-Commerce appears to have calmed down. In early July, the university confirmed rumors that university administration had been discussing a possible name change and rebranding of the university as Texas A&M University-Dallas.

An online petition against the name change eventually collected more than 9,000 signatures. The university hosted four public forums in July on the topic. At those events, participants generally expressed opposition to any name change. And, in advance a much-anticipated regular meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents last week (July 31-Aug. 2), A&M-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin announced the A&M System board would not be taking a vote on the issue.

On Wednesday, as reported yesterday afternoon on KETR, Rudin sent an email to the university community. The message said “Based on the feedback received, I cannot support the option of changing the name of our university to Texas A&M University-Dallas. I have informed the (A&M System) Board of Regents and Chancellor (John) Sharp that I will not be pursuing a name change of our university to Texas A&M University-Dallas now or in the future.”

The summer-long controversy recalled the generally unpopular name change in 1996, when East Texas State University joined the Texas A&M University System and became Texas A&M University-Commerce. In recent years, the university has been emphasizing its presence in Dallas, currently two floors of an office building along North Central Expressway. The university also offers classes out of Mesquite, McKinney and Corsicana.