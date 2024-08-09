Hunt Regional Healthcare receives 2 prestigious stroke designations

Hunt Memorial Hospital District, DBA Hunt Regional, is now certified as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center by the nationally recognized accreditation body The Joint Commission. A complex, two-year process of documentation, procedure evaluation, public awareness, and extensive staff training was carried out prior to this evaluation survey.

In addition, Hunt Regional Healthcare has also recently received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and accelerating recovery times. The advancement in stroke care experienced by Hunt Regional is a significant benefit to the Northeast Texas area.

“Hunt Regional is overjoyed to receive this elite acknowledgement of hard work and commitment to the citizens we serve,” stated Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles. “We continually strive to provide the very best medical care for our community. This achievement further demonstrates the goals our staff is devoted to achieve.”