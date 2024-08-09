Sunday classical broadcast to include Grammy-nominated Baroque ensemble El Mundo

A wide variety of classical music programs air on KETR each Sunday. This weekend’s programs include recordings by some star-studded musicians and musical groups.

Millennium of Music, Sunday at 9 a.m.

Millennium of Music presents a weekly selection of compositions from the Medieval and Renaissance periods. This Sunday’s program focuses on the works of Annibale Padovano. Padovano was a famous and talented keyboard composer in the 16th century; he ended up working extensively for the Austrian Grand Duke Charles II. All recordings in this program are from performances by Cinquecento, a Vienna-based vocal ensemble.

Millennium of Music host Robert Aubrey Davis' detailed commentaries on each episode can be found at the program’s website.

Sunday Baroque, Sunday at 10 a.m.

Sunday Baroque brings you a wide variety of beloved music from the Baroque era of 1600-1750 A.D. During this week’s program, you’ll hear a variety of Baroque pieces, such as Antonio Vivaldi’s Stormy Sea Concerto, a Violin Sonata by Arcangelo Corelli. Plus, a recording from the Grammy-nominated group El Mundo that includes music by two Guatemalan composers of the Baroque era, and much more.

SymphonyCast, Sunday at 7 p.m.

SymphonyCast takes listeners around the world to hear the world’s best orchestras in concert. In this week’s program, Sir Mark Elder wraps up his last season as Music Director of the Hallé, the Manchester-based English symphony orchestra. The entire Hallé family presents a concert featuring Gustav Mahler’s monumental Fifth Symphony.

Concierto, Sunday at 9 p.m.

Concierto presents classical music in both English and Spanish, including compositions and performances from Latin America, Spain and more. The first hour of this week’s program brings you an “Imaginary Suite” by Guatemalan guitarist William Orbaugh, and a performance of Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30 by Puerto Rican pianist Gerardo Teissonniere. Then, the second hour features two evocative works by Mexican composer Carlos Chavez, plus an 18th century symphony by the Spanish Catalan Carlos Baguer.

