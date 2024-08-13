Court blocks release of Texas school accountability ratings

A Travis County judge has temporarily blocked the Texas Education Agency from releasing A-F accountability ratings this week as planned. TPR’s Camille Phillips reports.

For the second year in a row, Texas school districts are asking the court to intervene over the state’s methods of grading their academic performance. Nick Maddox is one of the attorneys representing five school districts from across the state in a lawsuit filed Monday in district court. He says students graded by artificial intelligence were given zeros on the state’s standardized tests when they didn’t deserve them.

“There's some major and critical errors that we believe exist in the STAAR test that all the students took, and we would like to get the entire STAAR test thrown out for all students in all school districts across the state of Texas.”

TEA officials said in a statement they were reviewing the lawsuit … and that blocking A-F ratings quote “keeps families in the dark about how their schools are doing. I’m Camille Phillips in San Antonio.

A hearing on August 26 could determine whether the ratings will be blocked until the case is decided in court.