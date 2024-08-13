Fannin County issues ban on outdoor burning
Fannin is the first Northeast Texas county to enact a burn ban this month. Hot and dry conditions have increased the risk of wildfire.
- Fannin County has imposed a ban on outdoor burning. Fannin is the first Northeast Texas county to enact a burn ban this month. The level of fire danger across Northeast Texas has been upgraded to “moderate” by the Texas A&M Forest Service. Ground conditions have become increasingly dry over the past two weeks. We expect afternoon high temperatures at or above 100 through the end of this week.
- The City of Greenville has scheduled a public hearing on the upcoming fiscal year’s proposed budget and tax rate. The city has announced a proposed “no new revenue” property tax rate of 55.8 cents per $100 of valuation. That rate is about a tenth of cent lower than the current rate. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the hearing has been scheduled for Tue. Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Municipal Building.