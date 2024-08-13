© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fannin County issues ban on outdoor burning

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published August 13, 2024 at 6:02 PM CDT

Fannin is the first Northeast Texas county to enact a burn ban this month. Hot and dry conditions have increased the risk of wildfire.

  • Fannin County has imposed a ban on outdoor burning. Fannin is the first Northeast Texas county to enact a burn ban this month. The level of fire danger across Northeast Texas has been upgraded to “moderate” by the Texas A&M Forest Service. Ground conditions have become increasingly dry over the past two weeks. We expect afternoon high temperatures at or above 100 through the end of this week.
  • The City of Greenville has scheduled a public hearing on the upcoming fiscal year’s proposed budget and tax rate. The city has announced a proposed “no new revenue” property tax rate of 55.8 cents per $100 of valuation. That rate is about a tenth of cent lower than the current rate. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the hearing has been scheduled for Tue. Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Municipal Building.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett