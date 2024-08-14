Fannin County Jail inmate briefly escapes custody, is captured

In Bonham, a detainee at the Fannin County Jail briefly escaped official custody on Sunday. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old male prisoner ran from deputies while being transported from one facility to another. Deputies were able to tackle the inmate in a nearby parking lot and brought him back into custody. The identity of the detainee has not been released.

It’s been less than a year since two prisoners escaped from the Fannin County Jail. In November of last year, two inmates got out through the building’s ceiling and were at large for several days before eventually being caught in Oklahoma.

Sherman-based KXII-TV reports the Fannin County Commissioners Court has recently approved security upgrades for the jail complex. The Fannin County jail is operated by a private corrections company. LaSalle Corrections is based in Ruston, Louisiana, and operates six jails in Louisiana, eight in Texas, and one each in Georgia and Arizona.