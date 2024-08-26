Lamar County firefighters battling large blaze near Arthur City

In Lamar County, firefighters this evening are battling a wildfire south of Arthur City. The blaze has prompted authorities to evacuate some homes in the area. Lamar County Emergency Management has begun evacuating homes in the area of County Road 44370, County Road 45200 and County Road 45080 near the intersection of County Road 45200. A report from the Texas A&M Forest Service late this afternoon said the fire had already destroyed 5 acres.

Outdoor burning has already been prohibited in Lamar County. Nearby Red River, Fannin, and Grayson counties also have burn bans in place. Today, Collin County enacted a ban on outdoor burning. Rockwall and Kaufman counties are also among those Texas counties with burn bans in effect.

Hot, dry, and sometimes windy conditions have increased the risk of wildfire across the region. There are numerous active wildfires this evening in Southern Oklahoma, near Ardmore.

Across the region this evening, we have a very slight chance for isolated showers. Party clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and hot, with afternoon highs around 97. Similar conditions are expected Wednesday.