Accidental deaths of children cast shadow over Labor Day weekend

It was a tragic Labor Day weekend for some Northeast Texas families, as two unrelated incidents resulted in accidental deaths Friday night.

Three Lone Oak children died as a result of a vehicle accident Friday evening on U.S. Highway 69 in Grayson County. Alexander Samuel Grandy, 14; Amara Leah Grandy, 13; and Alvin Gary Grandy, 10; all died in the accident. Their father, Hyrum Grandy, was hospitalized. Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Grandy veered to avoid a crash, struck a Ford F-150 pickup, and was then struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The three children all attended Rains ISD schools. A GoFundMe account has been established at https://tinyurl.com/4xzfs87y to support the Grandy family following their loss.

Elsewhere Friday night, in Royse City, a high school student died following an apparent accidental gunshot. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Royse City police responded to a call on County Road 2597 and found 18-year-old Alexander Villegas, who had been shot in the abdomen. Police say Villegas told police he was handling the gun when it accidentally went off. Villegas was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries. Royse City PD says the incident is under investigation.