Royse City police charge local 16-year-old in Aug. 30 shooting death of 18-year-old
Police say they believe the shooting was accidental and the minor is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
- In Royce City, police have issued criminal charges against a 16-year-old in relation to a fatal shooting incident. 18-year-old Alexander Villegas died from a bullet wound in the abdomen Aug. 30. Royse City police said Villegas told police he was handling the gun when it accidentally went off. Last Friday, police said an investigation led them to believe that a 16-year-old accidentally shot Villegas. Royse City police arrested the 16-year-old on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. Police say the suspect was negligently handling the gun at the time of the shooting. Officials say the suspect is male, but did not provide the suspect’s name owing to his age.
- In Farmersville, some residents will be without water for parts of today and tomorrow, as the city makes repairs to the water system. In a public notice, the city said water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for certain areas of the town. Today, it will be for homes on Neathery Street between Mimosa and South Hamilton Streets, affecting about 10 homes. Tomorrow, it will be for homes on South Johnson Street between Neathery and West Santa Fe Streets, affecting about 20 homes