Sunday shooting in Quinlan leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
The Hunt County Sheriff's Office says the fatal incident was the result of a dispute between the shooters.
- The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released statement about a shooting that happened in Quinlan on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 10000 block of Navajo Lane to find two gunshot victims. One was dead and the other had a non-life-threatening wound. Officials say the wounded person was treated at a local hospital and released. The statement said law enforcement believes the shooting was the result of a personal dispute. An investigation is ongoing. No other details were provided.
- The Greenville city council is scheduled to vote on the 2024-25 municipal budget and property tax rate at this evening’s regular meeting. The council has identified a property tax rate of 55.8 cents per $100 of appraised value. That’s just below the city’s no-new-revenue rate and 0.1 cent per $100 valuation lower than the current rate. Tonight’s meeting of the Greenville City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. The full proposed budget can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/mpsw77hp.