Hunt County public invited to Tuesday evening forum on property tax rate, budget

In Greenville, the Hunt County Commissioners Court this week will try once again to adopt a budget and property tax rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The Greenville Herald Banner reports last week, disagreement about the proposed tax rate led commissioners to postpone a final decision.

The Herald Banner reports the proposed rate could result in a 17 percent property tax amount increase for Hunt County residents. The county’s proposed tax rate introduced last week would increase from 33.6 to 35.5 cents per $100 of appraised value.

The Hunt County Commissioners Court will host another round of public hearings and vote on adopting a revised a budget and tax rate at its next meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the auxiliary courtroom at 2700 Johnson St.