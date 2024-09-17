Hunt County public invited to Tuesday evening forum on property tax rate, budget
Resolution sought as local government, taxpayers both feeling pressures from population increase, high property values.
In Greenville, the Hunt County Commissioners Court this week will try once again to adopt a budget and property tax rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The Greenville Herald Banner reports last week, disagreement about the proposed tax rate led commissioners to postpone a final decision.
The Herald Banner reports the proposed rate could result in a 17 percent property tax amount increase for Hunt County residents. The county’s proposed tax rate introduced last week would increase from 33.6 to 35.5 cents per $100 of appraised value.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court will host another round of public hearings and vote on adopting a revised a budget and tax rate at its next meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the auxiliary courtroom at 2700 Johnson St.