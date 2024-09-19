School districts struggle with 'unfunded mandate' to staff peace officers on campuses

Texas lawmakers are concerned school districts haven't been given enough money to comply with a sweeping school safety bill they passed last year. The law, House Bill 3, requires districts to have an armed officer at every school — and only provided 15-thousand dollars in funding per campus. John P. Scott is the chief of school safety and security at the Texas Education Agency.

“Approximately 45% of schools across the state are compliant. Compliant with HB 3 is that they have a Texas peace officer on every campus.”

Scott spoke before the Texas House Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety. Republican and Democratic committee members expressed concerns the law amounted to an unfunded mandate that’s further straining school districts’ budgets.