Commerce High School opens Tiger Stadium tonight

Commerce High School hosts a home football game for the first time in 74 years tonight. Of course, the game is also the first home game ever at the current Commerce High School site. For decades, the Tigers played home games on the campus of “Old ET.” Memorial Stadium opened in 1950 and has been the Tigers’ Friday night home since then.

But tonight, Tiger Stadium opens on the campus of Commerce High School at 3800 Sregit Drive. The Tigers will host Whitesboro at 7:30 this evening. Fans are invited to show up early for a ribbon cutting ceremony, a free spirit towel -- and a chance to check out the spirit-wear trailer and grab a good seat. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The home stands are on the north side of Tiger Stadium. There is a clear bag policy for games at the new field. A list of Tiger Stadium game day rules and regulations can be found at the school district’s website, commerceisd.org.