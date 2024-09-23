© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Hunt County Commissioners scheduled to adopt tax rate, budget tonight

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published September 23, 2024 at 7:49 AM CDT
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall says commissioners plan to adopt a property tax rate equal to what’s called the no-new-revenue rate.

The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to vote on the upcoming fiscal year’s property tax rate and annual budget this evening. The Greenville Herald Banner reports Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall says commissioners plan to adopt a property tax rate equal to what’s called the no-new-revenue rate. Because property values have risen, a no-new-revenue rate would necessarily be a little lower than the old rate. The Banner reports Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin said the no-new-revenue property tax rate for Hunt County would be about 32.3 cents per $100 of valuation. That would be down about 1.3 cents from the current rate.

Monday’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hunt County Courthouse Annex at 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
