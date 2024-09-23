Hunt County Commissioners scheduled to adopt tax rate, budget tonight

The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to vote on the upcoming fiscal year’s property tax rate and annual budget this evening. The Greenville Herald Banner reports Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall says commissioners plan to adopt a property tax rate equal to what’s called the no-new-revenue rate. Because property values have risen, a no-new-revenue rate would necessarily be a little lower than the old rate. The Banner reports Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin said the no-new-revenue property tax rate for Hunt County would be about 32.3 cents per $100 of valuation. That would be down about 1.3 cents from the current rate.

Monday’s regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hunt County Courthouse Annex at 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.