Texas appeals court upholds State Fair gun ban

A Texas appeals court denied the Attorney General's emergency request to block the State Fair's gun ban from taking effect. KERA's Bekah Morr reports yesterday's ruling comes days before the fair opens.

Last week, a Dallas County judge ruled the State Fair's new firearm policy can stay in place. Ken Paxton's office almost immediately appealed the decision to the 15th Court of Appeals. That court's judges were all appointed by Governor Greg Abbott and handles cases involving the state or state agencies. Paxton requested the court issue an emergency order by Tuesday to stop the Fair's gun ban. The court denied that request without issuing an opinion. It's not clear if the state plans to appeal again. But in his initial filing, Paxton said he might take the case up to the Texas Supreme Court. The State Fair opens Friday. I'm Bekah Morr in Dallas.