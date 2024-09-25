© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas appeals court upholds State Fair gun ban

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published September 25, 2024 at 8:20 AM CDT

The Texas State Fair opens in Dallas this Friday.

A Texas appeals court denied the Attorney General's emergency request to block the State Fair's gun ban from taking effect. KERA's Bekah Morr reports yesterday's ruling comes days before the fair opens.

Last week, a Dallas County judge ruled the State Fair's new firearm policy can stay in place. Ken Paxton's office almost immediately appealed the decision to the 15th Court of Appeals. That court's judges were all appointed by Governor Greg Abbott and handles cases involving the state or state agencies. Paxton requested the court issue an emergency order by Tuesday to stop the Fair's gun ban. The court denied that request without issuing an opinion. It's not clear if the state plans to appeal again. But in his initial filing, Paxton said he might take the case up to the Texas Supreme Court. The State Fair opens Friday. I'm Bekah Morr in Dallas.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett