Community ISD places male teacher on administrative leave

In southeastern Collin County, the Community Independent School District has placed a high school teacher on administrative leave. A statement from the district released yesterday (Sept. 25) said a male teacher is under investigation following allegations of inappropriate behavior with female students. The statement asked anyone with information potentially relevant to the investigation to contact Community High School Principal Robert Goff.

The statement did not name the teacher or give other details. The statement said the district would not comment while the investigation is active. The Community ISD serves Nevada and nearby communities in southeastern Collin County and southwestern Hunt County.