Hunt County Commissioners set to meet Friday to try again with budget, tax rate

Tomorrow morning, the Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to try once again to adopt a property tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The State of Texas has a Sept. 30 deadline for taxing entities to adopt their annual budgets.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports a Monday evening Commissioners meeting lasted three and a half hours, with no final budget emerging. Texas law requires counties that run up to the deadline with their budgets to adopt a tax rate equal to or lower than the no-new-revenue rate. For Hunt County, the no-new-revenue rate would be about a tenth of a cent less than the current rate, due to the increase in property values.

The county has hosted three heavily attended public meetings on the topic, with most locals opposed to any property tax increase. The vote is now set for Friday at 10 a.m. in the auxiliary courtroom at 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.