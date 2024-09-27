Bois d'Arc Bash returns to Commerce downtown square Friday, Saturday (Sept. 27-28)

In Commerce, the 38th annual Bois d’Arc Bash comes to the downtown Commerce square this evening and all day Saturday. Highlighting events this year: The Commerce Public Library Grand Re-Opening tomorrow afternoon and a free performance from guitarist Brad Davis Saturday night.

This evening, live music on the square starting at 6:00 p.m. and lasting until about 10:30 p.m. The Panamation steel drum band, the Cross Trails Band and Bad Moon Rising taking the stage tonight.

Saturday the annual Boid d’Arc Bash Parade arrives on the square around 10:00 a.m. Vendors and food trucks on the square all day. The Commerce Public Library (1008 Main St.) celebrates its Grand Re-Opening with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow. The historic library has undergone major building and interior improvements. Live music Saturday including the Dixieland Band, the Blandelles, the Napper Sisters, Nevermind and Grammy-winning guitarist Brad Davis, who’s scheduled to perform around 8:30 tomorrow night. Information at commerce-chamber.com.

Elsewhere around the region, other communities holding fall festivals this weekend: The Red River Valley Fair continues in Paris this evening and Saturday. The Wolfe City Fall Festival, also happening this evening and tomorrow at the Wolfe City Rodeo Arena.