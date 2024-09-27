© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Bois d'Arc Bash returns to Commerce downtown square Friday, Saturday (Sept. 27-28)

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published September 27, 2024 at 8:24 AM CDT

Highlights of this year's festival include the Commerce Public Library's Grand Re-Opening and a performance by guitarist Brad Davis.

In Commerce, the 38th annual Bois d’Arc Bash comes to the downtown Commerce square this evening and all day Saturday. Highlighting events this year: The Commerce Public Library Grand Re-Opening tomorrow afternoon and a free performance from guitarist Brad Davis Saturday night.

This evening, live music on the square starting at 6:00 p.m. and lasting until about 10:30 p.m. The Panamation steel drum band, the Cross Trails Band and Bad Moon Rising taking the stage tonight.

Saturday the annual Boid d’Arc Bash Parade arrives on the square around 10:00 a.m. Vendors and food trucks on the square all day. The Commerce Public Library (1008 Main St.) celebrates its Grand Re-Opening with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow. The historic library has undergone major building and interior improvements. Live music Saturday including the Dixieland Band, the Blandelles, the Napper Sisters, Nevermind and Grammy-winning guitarist Brad Davis, who’s scheduled to perform around 8:30 tomorrow night. Information at commerce-chamber.com.

Elsewhere around the region, other communities holding fall festivals this weekend: The Red River Valley Fair continues in Paris this evening and Saturday. The Wolfe City Fall Festival, also happening this evening and tomorrow at the Wolfe City Rodeo Arena.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
