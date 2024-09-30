Federal judge shuts down Texas attorney general's voter fraud investigation

A federal judge has ruled that parts of the Texas voter security law SB1 are unconstitutional and the state can no longer investigate voter assistance efforts as a criminal act. Texas Public Radio's Dan Katz reports.

In a 78-page ruling Judge Xavier Rodriguez found that a key part of the Texas 2021 omnibus voter legislation is confusing, vague, overly broad, violates freedom of speech along with the 14th amendment and there is no actual problem of illegal vote harvesting.

Under the ruling the Texas Attorney General’s Office can no longer conduct investigations of so-called “vote harvesting.” Recently the AG’s office conducted a series of raids on the homes of voting rights activists and a Democratic candidate for the Texas House.

The lawsuit brought by multiple Texas voting rights organizations asked for relief from multiple parts of SB1. But Saturday’s ruling only concerned the state’s attempt to block assistance with absentee ballots.

In a statement, the League of United Latin American Citizens praised the ruling - saying the state trying to intimidate Hispanic organizers and voters. I'm Dan Katz in San Antonio.