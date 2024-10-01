© 2024 88.9 KETR
Drought persists in Northeast Texas, with no rain expected soon

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published October 1, 2024 at 8:29 AM CDT

Most or all of Fannin, Lamar, Delta and Hopkins counties are currently in severe drought.

  • On this first day of October, milder weather has settled in across Northeast Texas, but dry soils and breezy conditions present a continued risk of wildfire. Federal drought data indicate persistent severe drought across most of Fannin, Lamar, Delta, Hopkins, and Wood counties. Moderate drought is present in Collin, Hunt, and Rains counties. In Franklin County, firefighters contained a 4-acre fire west of Lake Bob Sandlin last night. Fannin County crews contained a one-acre fire near Bonham City Lake on Sunday. Grayson, Fannin, Collin, and Rockwall counties currently have bans on outdoor burning. Today, northerly winds are forecast to gust to 20 MPH.
  • In Commerce, high school students are returning to campus this morning. Discovery of a gas leak yesterday morning prompted administrators to cancel classes. Commerce High School is open, however, gas service will remain turned off until the district completes repairs. The Commerce High School cafeteria will be serving “sack meals” until gas service resumes.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
