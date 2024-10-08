Greenville city council to review water rate study in advance of expected water bill increases
The city has identified several major projects, including a new water treatment plant, as necessary to accommodate rapid growth.
In Greenville, local water bills will be going up, but it hasn’t been decided by how much. This evening, the Greenville City Council is set to review and share the findings from a water rate study.
The city needs to finance a number of major water system improvements to accommodate Greenville’s rapid growth. Revenue from higher water bills will help pay for the $100 million worth of bonds approved by the council in April. The city has contracted with Richardson-based NewGen Strategies & Solutions to help plan the financial side of the water system improvements. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the consultants have recommended raising rates by about 29 percent. Major improvements include a new water treatment plant, estimated to cost more than $75 million, and infrastructure expansion at Industrial Park, estimated at cost more than $40 million.
A work session for the council is set for 4 p.m. This evening’s regular meeting of the Greenville City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m.