Texas school districts passing resolutions calling for more state funding

Several north Texas School districts have passed the same resolution in recent months calling for more state money for public schools. KERA’s Bill Zeeble reports the resolution originated in Keller ISD.

Districts from Mesquite to Mansfield have passed the same symbolic resolution saying lawmakers have not raised student allotments or teacher pay, or fully covered mandates -- despite a record $33 billion dollar surplus last year. Keller’s board president Charles Randklev wrote the resolution on quote "the vital role of educators and staff"

“I’m excited and glad that it was useful for other districts, but, we wanted to communicate very clearly to our educators that we hear you, and we see you, and we're advocating for you.”

The resolution calls on Governor Greg Abbott and lawmakers to "support our hardworking educators" by increasing school funding in the next session. I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.