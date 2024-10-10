Bras for the Cause returns to downtown Greenville for 16th year

This evening in Greenville, the annual charity campaign Bras for the Cause concludes with its downtown art bra contest and awards ceremony. The event is now in its 16th year.

Downtown businesses and offices on Lee Street will be displaying this year’s entrants in the art bra contest. Donors pay one dollar per vote to elect winners in various categories. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the goal this year is to raise money for a C-Qual Breastboard, which is a device used to improve the effectiveness of radiation treatments.

This year’s Bras for the Cause, beginning this evening at 6 p.m. in businesses and offices along Lee Street through downtown Greenville. The night will conclude with the featured event, an awards ceremony starting around 9 p.m. at the Texan Theater, located at 2712 Lee Street. Details about Bras for the Cause are available at b4tc huntcounty .com.