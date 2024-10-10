Nancy McFarland, longtime Commerce educator and civic leader, dies at 83

Today in Commerce and around Northeast Texas, locals are mourning the passing of longtime educator and civic leader Nancy McFarland. An obituary posted by Commerce Funeral Home said McFarland died Monday (Oct. 7), two days after suffering a stroke. She was 83.

McFarland was known locally for the many roles she played in the life of the Commerce community, including 15 years as director of Little Ark Preschool at the First United Methodist Church of Commerce. McFarland’s husband, Keith, served as Texas A&M University-Commerce president from 1998 until 2008. Nancy McFarland also served as a deacon an elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Commerce, where she also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. McFarland is survived by her husband, Keith, along with their children and grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday (Oct. 11) evening, 5-7 p.m. at Commerce Funeral Home at 1505 Washington Street. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday (Oct. 12) at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1216 Monroe Street in Commerce. A detailed obituary can be found at commercefuneralhome.com.