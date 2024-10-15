Five die in major vehicle accident in Fannin County

A major vehicle accident in Fannin County killed five people on Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. on State Highway 121 near County Road 4165, about six miles south of Bonham, just north of Randolph. DPS confirmed that five people died and one person was critically injured in the crash. Officials have not released further details as of this report.

The accident follows another multi-fatality crash in Fannin County earlier this month. Five people died in an Oct. 2 accident on State Highway 56, east of Bonham. In July, another vehicle accident on State Highway 121 south of Bonham resulted in one death.