Former Greenville High School robotics teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn possession

A former Greenville High School robotics teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child pornography charges. The conviction came Monday in Judge Andrew Bench’s 196th Judicial District Court in Greenville.

Corey Lance Bankston was found guilty of possession of child pornography more than 500 images. Bankston was arrested on Dec. 14, 2023. The Greenville Independent School District suspended and later fired Bankston. His arrest followed an investigation by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, along with Greenville ISD police and the Texas Rangers.

Bankston faced initial charges including one count of possession of child pornography, as well as four counts of intent to distribute child pornography. He later faced two additional counts of online solicitation of a minor. The Greenville Herald Banner reports Bankston’s 10-year sentence could have been as much as 30 years if he had been convicted on all charges. The Banner reports that before coming to Greenville ISD, Bankston worked as a teacher at Austin Academy in Garland ISD.