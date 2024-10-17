Owners of former Covidien building seeking tax breaks for new business

Updated drought data from the U.S. Drought Monitor continue to show parts of northern Fannin County and northern Lamar County in extreme drought. Conditions elsewhere in Northeast Texas range from moderate to severe drought. Several wildfires have been contained this week in Northeast Texas, including a 10-acre blaze between Detroit and the Red River-Lamar county line. Cooler temperatures have mitigated fire risk around the region, but risk levels continue to range from high to moderate.