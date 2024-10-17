Owners of former Covidien building seeking tax breaks for new business
The facility is set to be the site of battery manufacturing for Sulphur Springs-based Signature Solar, with work scheduled to begin in November.
- In Hunt County, the Commerce Economic Development Corporation is looking for county tax incentives to help operations at the former Covidien/Sherwood Medical Company building at 300 Maple St. in Commerce. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the property owner, 300 Maple St. LLC, has plans to make batteries and inverters for Signature Solar of Sulphur Springs. The partner companies are EG4 Electronics, BigBattery and OutBack Power. The Banner reports operations at the facility are scheduled to begin in November.
- In Commerce, the Downtown Alliance is presenting its third annual pop-up shops event this evening from 5:00 until 7:30 p.m. Details available at the Commerce Downtown Alliance Facebook page.
Updated drought data from the U.S. Drought Monitor continue to show parts of northern Fannin County and northern Lamar County in extreme drought. Conditions elsewhere in Northeast Texas range from moderate to severe drought. Several wildfires have been contained this week in Northeast Texas, including a 10-acre blaze between Detroit and the Red River-Lamar county line. Cooler temperatures have mitigated fire risk around the region, but risk levels continue to range from high to moderate.