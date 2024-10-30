Elon Musk makes $2 million donation to fund Texas PAC backing GOP judicial candidates

Elon Musk has donated $2 million to the Texas-based Judicial Fairness PAC, making him the latest billionaire to back the group trying to unseat Democratic judges across the state.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s donation — made through his revocable trust — makes up almost half of the nearly $4.6 million the Judicial Fairness PAC raised between late September and Oct. 26, according to the group’s latest campaign finance report due Monday.

Representatives for Musk at Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a KERA News request for comment. KERA reached out to Musk’s wealth manager on LinkedIn to request comment and will update this story with any response.

The Judicial Fairness PAC raised $8.3 million in its previous filing period thanks to funding from some other notable billionaires and corporations, KERA News recently reported.

The Judicial Fairness PAC has poured thousands of dollars into advertising for Republican judicial candidates and against Democratic judges across Texas. In North Texas, the PAC claims Democrats in Dallas are letting out dangerous criminals on little or no bail, while Republican judges in Fort Worth keep crime down by keeping offenders in jail.

But the group fails to tie the difference in the cities' crime levels directly to judges as opposed to other factors — such as geographic size, demographics and policing.

The group is also formally endorsing intermediate appellate court justices and candidates in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi — not magistrate or trial court judges who make decisions about bail.

A spokesperson for the Judicial Fairness PAC said the group is “highlighting the devastating consequences that soft-on-crime Democrat judges up and down the ballot have had on families.”

The group has also spent hundreds of thousands to help the Stop Houston Murders PAC with its advertising, according to campaign finance records. That group has not endorsed any specific judges or judicial candidates, but it similarly blames Democratic judges for Houston’s crime and encourages voters to support Republicans up and down the ballot.

With Tesla’s headquarters in Austin and a SpaceX launch facility in Brownsville, Musk made his interest in Texas politics clear most recently by donating $1 million to another PAC, Texans for Lawsuit Reform. The group champions tort reform — an effort to make it harder to sue businesses — and has primarily endorsed Republicans in state legislative and judicial races.

Lee Parsley is the campaign treasurer for both TLR PAC and the Judicial Fairness PAC, and TLR PAC gave $500,000 to the Judicial Fairness PAC in the most recent campaign finance filing period.

Donations like Musk’s could be motivated less by a concern over crime in Texas’ major cities and more by a desire to protect corporate business interests with a more Republican and conservative judicial climate, said Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University.

“For most of these business people, they are not particularly interested in some purse snatcher or auto thief in Dallas,” Jillson said. “They're worried about the regulatory environment for water and air and how oil and gas wells need to be capped in order to be environmentally safe and things like that.”

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on X @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2024 KERA