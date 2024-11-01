Election Day is Nov. 5. Here's your guide to polling locations in KETR’s service area.
The United States 2024 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
KETR’s service area includes Hunt, Collin (eastern), Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Rockwall counties. Polling stations in this area are listed below.
All polling stations are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Celeste:
Celeste Methodist Church , 207 N. 4th Street
Wolfe City:
Hogeye Community Center, 2772 W. Farm-to-Market Road 1566
Calvary Baptist Church, 711 Crockett Street
Greenville:
Kingston Baptist Church, 4569 Business U.S. Highway 69
Salem-Kinser United Methodist, 1315 Rees Street
Love & Faith Fellowship, 1009 Rees Street
Iglesia Bautista Ridgecrest, 5400 Joe Ramsey Boulevard
Crestview Christian Church, 5605 Wesley Street
Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street
Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Business U.S. Highway 380
New Beginnings Church of Greenville, 6407 Sayle Street
Innovation First International, 6725 W. Farm-to-Market 1570
Harvest Bible Church, 4915 State Highway 34
Cash Fire Department, 4745 State Highway 34
The Oaks, 271 Jack Finney Boulevard
Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business U.S. Highway 69
Ardis Heights Baptist Church, 2423 Farm-to-Market Road 118
Neylandville City Hall, 2469 County Road 4311
Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3809 Lee Street
Quinlan:
Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E. Main Street
Quinlan ISD Administration Building, 401 E. Richmond Avenue
Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 Farm-to-Market Road 751
Grace Baptist Church, 1209 E. Quinlan Parkway
Caddo Mills:
Paradise Baptist Church, 3688 County Road 2170
First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street
Royse City:
Union Valley Fire Station, 7965 Farm-to-Market Road 1565
Poetry:
Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 Farm-to-Market Road 1565
Campbell:
Prairie Valley Baptist Church, 2417 Farm-to-Market Road 513
Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive
Campbell Community Center, 115 W. Main Street
Lone Oak:
Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square
West Tawakoni:
Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber, 100 W. Highway 276
Fairlie:
Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 Farm-to-Market Road 1563
Commerce:
Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo Street
First United Methodist Church, 1709 Highway 50
Cooper:
Ignite Ministries, 628 Farm-to-Market Road 1528
Delta County Civic Center, 221 E. Bonham Avenue
First Baptist Church, 500 E. Dallas Avenue
Klondike:
Klondike Community Center, 5518 Farm-to-Market Road 1528
Enloe:
Enloe Community Center, 87 County Road 4330
Lake Creek:
East Delta Community Center, 78 County Road 1220
Pecan Gap:
Pecan Gap Community Center, 100 Third Street
Lavon:
Lavon City Hall, 120 School Road (gymnasium)
Josephine:
Josephine City Hall, 201 Main Street (Council Chambers)
Farmersville:
Collin College-Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway (atrium)
Princeton:
Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive (615 Training Room)
Your Community Church, 7011 Farm-to-Market Road 546 (Fellowship Hall)
Blue Ridge:
Blue Ridge Community Center, 200 W. Tilton Street (main room)
Verona Baptist Church, 7204 Farm-to-Market Road 1377 (Fellowship Hall)
Royse City:
Royse City ISD Mike Mckinney Training Facility, 1420 Farm-to-Market 1777 (Training Room)
Bonham:
Roy V. Floyd Civic Center (Armory), 1100 W. Fifth Street
First Presbyterian Church, 821 North Center Street
Bois d’Arc Cowboy Church, 3301 State Highway 121
Savoy:
First Baptist Church, 207 South Ashford
Ladonia:
City Hall, 100 Center Plaza
Ivanhoe:
First Baptist Church, 4063 N. Farm-to-Market Road 273
Dodd City:
City Hall/Community Center, 304 S. Caney Street
Bailey:
City Hall, 114 N. Main Street
Ravenna/Mulberry:
Ravenna City Hall, 103 N. Main Street
Trenton:
Trenton First Baptist (old Sanctuary), 230 2nd Street
Leonard:
First Baptist Church, 100 E. Thomas Street
Telephone:
Telephone Baptist Church, 14731 Farm-to-Market Road 273
Randolph:
First Baptist Church, 1099 Business Highway 121
Ector:
United Methodist Church, 401 Church Street
Windom:
Windom Baptist Church, 203 First Street
Honey Grove:
Lyday Hall, 520 Sixth Street
Sulphur Springs:
Lutheran Church, 1000 Texas Street (front foyer)
H.W. Grays Building, 413 Beckham Street (meeting room)
Hopkins County Courthouse, 118 Church Street (first floor courtroom)
Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Campus, 1137 State Highway 301 Loop (Room 101A)
Hopkins County Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street (West Hall)
League Street Church of Christ, 1100 South League Street (front foyer)
Paris:
Our Lady of Victory, 3300 Clarksville Street
Paris New Generation Church, 1513 Lamar Avenue
First Pentecostal Church, 3197 Farm-to-Market Road 1497
Biardstown Community Center, 164 County Road 13685
Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center Street
Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham Street
Howland Baptist Church, 39 County Road 24134
Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Avenue
Zulu Internet, 2820 NW State Highway 286 Loop
Elks Lodge, 2110 36th Street NE
Faught Volunteer Fire Department, 25 County Road 44105
Paris Golf & Country Club, 5335 Farm-to-Market Road 195
Cunningham:
Cunningham Baptist Church, 12567 Farm-to-Market Road 196
Blossom:
Blossom Community Center, 249 Pine Street
Blossom City Hall, 1240 W. Front Street
Pattonville:
Pattonville Community Center, 212 Farm-to-Market Road 196
Roxton:
Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison Avenue
Petty:
Petty Baptist Church, 25397 Farm-to-Market Road 137
Brookston:
Brookston Baptist Church, 259 County Road 24760
Arthur City:
Chicota Community Center, 7238 County Road 36550
Sumner:
Direct Baptist Church, 19408 Farm-to-Market Road 79
Tigertown Community Center, 10684 N. Farm-to-Market Road 38
Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, 993 Farm-to-Market Road 2820
Powderly:
Powderly Church of God, 9715 N. U.S. Highway 271
Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, 100 County Road 44112
Reno:
Harvest Bible Church, 7055 Lamar Road
Emory:
Rocky Point Community Center, 2134 S. State Highway 19
Bright Star Church (Memorial Hall); 1399 Rains County Road 3480
Rose Community Center, 239 Quitman Street
Della Blanton Memorial Hall, 200 Rains County Road 4370
Emory Volunteer Fire Department, 1205 W. Lennon Drive
East Tawakoni:
East Tawakoni Community Center, 288 Briggs Boulevard
Point:
Point Community Center, 241 S. First Street
First Baptist Church of Point, 985 Industrial Boulevard
Rockwall:
Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 E. Washington Street (Lone Star Room)
Gene Burton College and Career Academy, 2301 John King Boulevard (Lecture Hall)
Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3003 Horizon Road (Fellowship Hall)
Ridgeview Church, 1362 E. Farm-to-Market Road 552 (Fellowship Hall)
Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce, 697 E. Interstate 30 (Innovation Room)
Rockwall County Library, 1215 E. Yellow Jacket Lane (Community Room)
Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club Conference Center (Amenity Center/Crown Room)
Rockwall ISD Administration Building, 1050 Williams Street (Gym)
Fate:
Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway (Council Chambers)
Heath:
Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive (Community Room)
McLendon-Chisholm:
McLendon-Chisholm City Hall, 1371 W. Farm-to-Market Road 550 (Council Chambers)
Rowlett:
Rowlett Utility Customer Service Center, 6602 Dalrock Road (Conference Room)
Royse City:
Royse City City Hall, 305 N. Arch Street (Mellody Room)
For more information on elections in the State of Texas, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State's Elections Division webpage.
The 2024 General Election page has comprehensive information on candidates, election law, and sample ballots.