Election Day is Nov. 5. Here's your guide to polling locations in KETR’s service area.

The United States 2024 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

KETR’s service area includes Hunt, Collin (eastern), Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Rockwall counties. Polling stations in this area are listed below.

All polling stations are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hunt County

Celeste:

Celeste Methodist Church , 207 N. 4th Street

Wolfe City:

Hogeye Community Center, 2772 W. Farm-to-Market Road 1566

Calvary Baptist Church, 711 Crockett Street

Greenville:

Kingston Baptist Church, 4569 Business U.S. Highway 69

Salem-Kinser United Methodist, 1315 Rees Street

Love & Faith Fellowship, 1009 Rees Street

Iglesia Bautista Ridgecrest, 5400 Joe Ramsey Boulevard

Crestview Christian Church, 5605 Wesley Street

Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street

Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Business U.S. Highway 380

New Beginnings Church of Greenville, 6407 Sayle Street

Innovation First International, 6725 W. Farm-to-Market 1570

Harvest Bible Church, 4915 State Highway 34

Cash Fire Department, 4745 State Highway 34

The Oaks, 271 Jack Finney Boulevard

Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business U.S. Highway 69

Ardis Heights Baptist Church, 2423 Farm-to-Market Road 118

Neylandville City Hall, 2469 County Road 4311

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3809 Lee Street

Quinlan:

Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E. Main Street

Quinlan ISD Administration Building, 401 E. Richmond Avenue

Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 Farm-to-Market Road 751

Grace Baptist Church, 1209 E. Quinlan Parkway

Caddo Mills:

Paradise Baptist Church, 3688 County Road 2170

First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street

Royse City:

Union Valley Fire Station, 7965 Farm-to-Market Road 1565

Poetry:

Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 Farm-to-Market Road 1565

Campbell:

Prairie Valley Baptist Church, 2417 Farm-to-Market Road 513

Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive

Campbell Community Center, 115 W. Main Street

Lone Oak:

Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square

West Tawakoni:

Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber, 100 W. Highway 276

Fairlie:

Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 Farm-to-Market Road 1563

Commerce:

Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo Street

First United Methodist Church, 1709 Highway 50

Delta County

Cooper:

Ignite Ministries, 628 Farm-to-Market Road 1528

Delta County Civic Center, 221 E. Bonham Avenue

First Baptist Church, 500 E. Dallas Avenue

Klondike:

Klondike Community Center, 5518 Farm-to-Market Road 1528

Enloe:

Enloe Community Center, 87 County Road 4330

Lake Creek:

East Delta Community Center, 78 County Road 1220

Pecan Gap:

Pecan Gap Community Center, 100 Third Street

Collin County (east)

Lavon:

Lavon City Hall, 120 School Road (gymnasium)

Josephine:

Josephine City Hall, 201 Main Street (Council Chambers)

Farmersville:

Collin College-Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway (atrium)

Princeton:

Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive (615 Training Room)

Your Community Church, 7011 Farm-to-Market Road 546 (Fellowship Hall)

Blue Ridge:

Blue Ridge Community Center, 200 W. Tilton Street (main room)

Verona Baptist Church, 7204 Farm-to-Market Road 1377 (Fellowship Hall)

Royse City:

Royse City ISD Mike Mckinney Training Facility, 1420 Farm-to-Market 1777 (Training Room)

Fannin County

Bonham:

Roy V. Floyd Civic Center (Armory), 1100 W. Fifth Street

First Presbyterian Church, 821 North Center Street

Bois d’Arc Cowboy Church, 3301 State Highway 121

Savoy:

First Baptist Church, 207 South Ashford

Ladonia:

City Hall, 100 Center Plaza

Ivanhoe:

First Baptist Church, 4063 N. Farm-to-Market Road 273

Dodd City:

City Hall/Community Center, 304 S. Caney Street

Bailey:

City Hall, 114 N. Main Street

Ravenna/Mulberry:

Ravenna City Hall, 103 N. Main Street

Trenton:

Trenton First Baptist (old Sanctuary), 230 2nd Street

Leonard:

First Baptist Church, 100 E. Thomas Street

Telephone:

Telephone Baptist Church, 14731 Farm-to-Market Road 273

Randolph:

First Baptist Church, 1099 Business Highway 121

Ector:

United Methodist Church, 401 Church Street

Windom:

Windom Baptist Church, 203 First Street

Honey Grove:

Lyday Hall, 520 Sixth Street

Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs:

Lutheran Church, 1000 Texas Street (front foyer)

H.W. Grays Building, 413 Beckham Street (meeting room)

Hopkins County Courthouse, 118 Church Street (first floor courtroom)

Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Campus, 1137 State Highway 301 Loop (Room 101A)

Hopkins County Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street (West Hall)

League Street Church of Christ, 1100 South League Street (front foyer)

Lamar County

Paris:

Our Lady of Victory, 3300 Clarksville Street

Paris New Generation Church, 1513 Lamar Avenue

First Pentecostal Church, 3197 Farm-to-Market Road 1497

Biardstown Community Center, 164 County Road 13685

Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center Street

Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham Street

Howland Baptist Church, 39 County Road 24134

Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Avenue

Zulu Internet, 2820 NW State Highway 286 Loop

Elks Lodge, 2110 36th Street NE

Faught Volunteer Fire Department, 25 County Road 44105

Paris Golf & Country Club, 5335 Farm-to-Market Road 195

Cunningham:

Cunningham Baptist Church, 12567 Farm-to-Market Road 196

Blossom:

Blossom Community Center, 249 Pine Street

Blossom City Hall, 1240 W. Front Street

Pattonville:

Pattonville Community Center, 212 Farm-to-Market Road 196

Roxton:

Roxton Community Center, 102 Harrison Avenue

Petty:

Petty Baptist Church, 25397 Farm-to-Market Road 137

Brookston:

Brookston Baptist Church, 259 County Road 24760

Arthur City:

Chicota Community Center, 7238 County Road 36550

Sumner:

Direct Baptist Church, 19408 Farm-to-Market Road 79

Tigertown Community Center, 10684 N. Farm-to-Market Road 38

Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, 993 Farm-to-Market Road 2820

Powderly:

Powderly Church of God, 9715 N. U.S. Highway 271

Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, 100 County Road 44112

Reno:

Harvest Bible Church, 7055 Lamar Road

Rains County

Emory:

Rocky Point Community Center, 2134 S. State Highway 19

Bright Star Church (Memorial Hall); 1399 Rains County Road 3480

Rose Community Center, 239 Quitman Street

Della Blanton Memorial Hall, 200 Rains County Road 4370

Emory Volunteer Fire Department, 1205 W. Lennon Drive

East Tawakoni:

East Tawakoni Community Center, 288 Briggs Boulevard

Point:

Point Community Center, 241 S. First Street

First Baptist Church of Point, 985 Industrial Boulevard

Rockwall County

Rockwall:

Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 E. Washington Street (Lone Star Room)

Gene Burton College and Career Academy, 2301 John King Boulevard (Lecture Hall)

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3003 Horizon Road (Fellowship Hall)

Ridgeview Church, 1362 E. Farm-to-Market Road 552 (Fellowship Hall)

Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce, 697 E. Interstate 30 (Innovation Room)

Rockwall County Library, 1215 E. Yellow Jacket Lane (Community Room)

Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club Conference Center (Amenity Center/Crown Room)

Rockwall ISD Administration Building, 1050 Williams Street (Gym)

Fate:

Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway (Council Chambers)

Heath:

Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive (Community Room)

McLendon-Chisholm:

McLendon-Chisholm City Hall, 1371 W. Farm-to-Market Road 550 (Council Chambers)

Rowlett:

Rowlett Utility Customer Service Center, 6602 Dalrock Road (Conference Room)

Royse City:

Royse City City Hall, 305 N. Arch Street (Mellody Room)

For more information on elections in the State of Texas, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State's Elections Division webpage.

The 2024 General Election page has comprehensive information on candidates, election law, and sample ballots.