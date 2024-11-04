© 2024 88.9 KETR
Princeton city councilman resigns after post about shooting liberals

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

The Collin County Republican Party revoked its endorsement of Kleiber over the Facebook comment.

Princeton city council member David Kleiber resigned after he joked about shooting liberals in a Facebook comment. KERA's Caroline Love says it reveals rising political tensions in Collin County.

The Collin County Republican Party revoked its endorsement of Kleiber over the Facebook comment. And party chair Shelby Williams says he's also concerned the current political discourse in the U.S. might lead to violence -- something he wants to avoid.

“We should always be prepared to do that at a last extreme. But we should exhaust all options before and unless it comes to that.”

Kleiber's opponent Terrance Johnson says Princeton is undergoing a political shift. Princeton is the third-fastest growing city in the nation according to the U.S. Census.

The Dallas Police Department recently racked up thousands of hours in overtime preparing for potential unrest after the election. I'm Caroline Love in Dallas.
