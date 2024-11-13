Trump names Ratcliffe as choice for CIA head

President-elect Donald Trump has named former Northeast Texas congressman John Ratcliffe as his pick to serve as director of the CIA in the incoming administration.

Ratcliffe previously served as the director of national intelligence during Trump's first term. Ratcliffe oversaw all 18 of the nation's intelligence agencies.

Ratcliffe was considered one of the most conservative members of Congress when he was tapped to be director of national intelligence in 2020. Democrats said he lacked experience in national security and was chosen for his unwavering support for Trump.

Ratcliffe, who lives in Heath, served as the U.S. Representative from the Texas 4th Congressional District from 2015 until 2020. He defeated longtime incumbent Ralph Hall in the 2014 GOP primary, before winning the general election.

The Texas 4th is now represented by Republican Pat Fallon of Frisco. Most of Hunt County is no longer in the district. The majority of Hunt County is now in the Texas 3rd congressional district, which is represented in Congress by Republican Keith Self of McKinney.

