Waco Bay man accused of killing Van Zandt County woman by running over her with a car

A southern Hunt County man has been jailed on a murder charge, in connection with the death of a Van Zandt County woman. Phillip Shane Cromwell, 48, of Waco Bay, is accused of running over the woman with a car.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office says Yvonne Lewis, 50, died at an area hospital after being run over by a vehicle. The incident happened in the Rolling Oaks community, near Wills Point.

Officials say they received a call from a woman taking Lewis to the hospital around 11 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 6. The following day, a witness told law enforcement that he saw Cromwell run over Lewis on footage from a security camera from a nearby RV. Cromwell was arrested Nov. 7 and remains at the Van Zandt County jail. Cromwell’s bond was set at $500,000.