Waco Bay man accused of killing Van Zandt County woman by running over her with a car

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published November 18, 2024 at 8:54 AM CST
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

Phillip Cromwell has been charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 6 incident near Wills Point.

A southern Hunt County man has been jailed on a murder charge, in connection with the death of a Van Zandt County woman. Phillip Shane Cromwell, 48, of Waco Bay, is accused of running over the woman with a car.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office says Yvonne Lewis, 50, died at an area hospital after being run over by a vehicle. The incident happened in the Rolling Oaks community, near Wills Point.

Officials say they received a call from a woman taking Lewis to the hospital around 11 p.m. on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 6. The following day, a witness told law enforcement that he saw Cromwell run over Lewis on footage from a security camera from a nearby RV. Cromwell was arrested Nov. 7 and remains at the Van Zandt County jail. Cromwell’s bond was set at $500,000.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
