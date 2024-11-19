Greenville ISD expected to name interim member to board

In Greenville, the local public school district is expected to appoint an interim member to its governing board at this evening’s regular meeting. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees is expected to fill the vacant seat representing District 1. The seat has been vacant since longtime board member Anne Haynes resigned in August.

The Herald Banner reports Haynes had served on the board for 25 years, including eight years as president from 2011 through 2018. If an interim trustee were to assume the vacant seat, they would serve through next spring.

The seat will be contested on local ballots in the May 2025 election. District 1 includes the old west side of Greenville as well as the far northwestern part of the city.

The Banner reports trustees plan to discuss the appointment in a closed session, but any vote would be taken during open session. Tonight’s regular meeting of the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Wesley Martin Administration Building, located at 4004 Moulton St.