Johnson named to Greenville ISD Board of Trustees
Kadeem Johnson now represents District 1, which includes the old west-central and newer northwestern parts of Greenville.
- The Greenville Independent School District has a new board member. Kadeem Johnson now represents District 1 on the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees. Johnson was named to the board by unanimous vote at last night’s regular meeting. Johnson inherits a term that expires in the spring. The District 1 seat has been vacant since longtime board member Anne Haynes resigned in August. The office will be on local ballots in the May 2025 election. District 1 includes the old west side of Greenville as well as the far northwestern part of the city. Johnson is a Greenville High School class of 2009 alumnus. Johnson is married to Jerrion Johnson, a first-grade teacher at Bowie Elementary School.
- Law officers around the region continue to search for a missing teenager from Quinlan. 15-year-old Abigail Brewster was last seen at her home one week ago (Nov. 13). Brewster is described as 5’6”, about 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Last seen wearing black clothing. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abigail Brewster of Quinlan is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.