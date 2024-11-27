Commerce ISD publishes statement saying Palazzetti leave part of standard procedure

In Commerce, school superintendent Charlie Alderman has published a statement aiming to quell some rumors regarding a Commerce Independent School District staff member currently on administrative leave. On Nov. 11, the district said Commerce Middle School principal Lisa Palazzetti was on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Nov. 25, Alderman sent the Commerce ISD community a latter stating that Palazzetti’s leave was not connected to “any unlawful, unethical, immoral, or other similar conduct, nor has Dr. Palazzetti been accused of any conduct that jeopardized the safety of any Commerce ISD student in any way.” The statement said that the leave and investigation were the result of district policies and procedures.