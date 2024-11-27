© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commerce ISD publishes statement saying Palazzetti leave part of standard procedure

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published November 25, 2024 at 4:24 PM CST
Monday Evening Newscast stock image: Ferguson Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley

Commerce ISD superintendent Charlie Alderman said Palazzetti’s leave was not connected to “any unlawful, unethical, immoral, or other similar conduct."

In Commerce, school superintendent Charlie Alderman has published a statement aiming to quell some rumors regarding a Commerce Independent School District staff member currently on administrative leave. On Nov. 11, the district said Commerce Middle School principal Lisa Palazzetti was on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Nov. 25, Alderman sent the Commerce ISD community a latter stating that Palazzetti’s leave was not connected to “any unlawful, unethical, immoral, or other similar conduct, nor has Dr. Palazzetti been accused of any conduct that jeopardized the safety of any Commerce ISD student in any way.” The statement said that the leave and investigation were the result of district policies and procedures.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett