Procession honoring Dawson scheduled for Wednesday morning

In Greenville, a procession honoring fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson is scheduled for this morning. Dawson died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered in the line of duty Monday.

The procession is scheduled to begin in McKinney and pass through Princeton and Farmersville before entering Greenville on U.S. Highway 380. It will then circle the block in front of the Greenville Police Department at 3000 Lee Street. The procession will then proceed west on Lee Street toward U.S. Highway 69. From there, the route will continue south on U.S. Highway 66 and leave town toward Rockwall.

The department invites the entire community to come out to pay their respects to the late officer.

Police have identified the man suspected of killing Monday Dawson. 25-year-old Christian Robert Sparger of Greenville is the alleged killer. Police say Sparger remains hospitalized in critical condition following the exchange of gunfire with Dawson.

Police say Dawson was ambushed by the suspect, who was evading the officer. Officials say Dawson initiated a traffic stop at about 7:40 p.m. Monday evening. Police say the stop led to Dawson to pursue a suspect on foot in the 3500 block of Pickett Street.

Officials say while pursuing the suspect behind a house at 3517 Pickett Street, Dawson was shot multiple times. Police say Dawson returned fire and struck the suspect. Both Dawson and the suspect were taken to a local hospital. Dawson was later airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.