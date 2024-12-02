Commerce ISD names new middle school elementary school principals
Patricia Nelle is the new principal at Commerce Middle School, while Haley McDonald is the new principal at Commerce Elementary School.
- The Commerce public schools have new middle school and elementary school principals. This morning, the Commerce Independent School District announced Patricia Nelle as the new principal at Commerce Middle School. The district also announced Haley McDonald as the new principal at Commerce Elementary School. At Commerce Middle School, former principal Lisa Palazzetti had been on administrative leave, according to a Nov. 11 announcement from the district. On Nov. 25, the district published a letter stating that Palazzetti’s leave was not connected to “any unlawful, unethical, immoral, or other similar conduct.”
- In Greenville, the man accused of killing Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer. 25-year-old Christian Robert Sparger, 25, of Greenville is at the Hunt County Detention Center, with bail set at $5 million. Dawson died Nov. 24 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Sparger ambushed Dawson while the officer was pursuing Sparger on foot following a traffic stop. It was the first line-of-duty death for a Greenville police officer in more than 100 years. Funeral services for Dawson are set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall.