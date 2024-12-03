Funeral for fallen Greenville policeman in Rockwall today

The funeral of Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson is scheduled for this morning in Rockwall. Services at Lakepointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30, are set for 10 a.m. Dawson died Nov. 26 as a result of gunshot injuries suffered while trying to apprehend a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants. Dawson was the first Greenville Police Officer killed in the line of duty in more than 100 years.

Dawson leaves behind a wife, Aubrey, and three children – Ayden, Kody, and Parker. He is also survived by parents Steven and Marisa Dawson, along with sisters Kristen Dawson and Ashley Sandoval. Dawson was born in Bedford and worked for the Garland Police Department for seven years before coming to the Greenville Police Department in 2023.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports that while in Garland, Dawson earned 10 certificates of merit, three certificate of merit bars, 12 letters of commendation and two life-saving bars. In Greenville, Dawson earned five letters of commendation.

The Greenville Police Department is raising funds for Dawson’s family. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to Alliance Bank (6609 Wesley St. Greenville, TX 75402) payable to CPAAA FBO Cooper Dawson Fund. Checks can also be given to the Greenville Police Department at 3000 Lee St. or by mail to P.O. Box 1049, Greenville, TX 75403-1409 with checks payable to Greenville Police Department or Greenville Municipal Police Association, with “Cooper Dawson” written on the memo line.

The Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team is also conducting an online fundraiser at https://tinyurl.com/c7uhyk89.