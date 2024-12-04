Commerce hosting 'Miracle on Main Street' this Saturday

The City of Commerce and the Commerce Chamber of Commerce are presenting the city’s annual Christmas celebration on Saturday. “Miracle on Main Street” is scheduled for 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There will be vendors along the downtown square, along with photo booths. For children, Santa Claus will make an appearance, there will also be snacks and crafting opportunities for kids.

The Holly Jolly Jog, a 5k run, is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The annual Christmas parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. This year’s route will follow a clockwise path from downtown. Paraders will head south on Park Street, eventually making it down to Aldridge Street, and then back north up Monroe Street, and then back to the square via Live Oak and Washington.

Also, the newly renovated Commerce Public Library is hosting an open house during these events. The Commerce ISD Choir will before at the library at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library will have cookies and hot chocolate, as well as crafting and a book sale.

The Commerce Public Library’s open house is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The Miracle on Main Street, happening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All happening this Saturday on the downtown square in Commerce. Details on the “City of Commerce, Texas” Facebook page.