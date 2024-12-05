© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Community Seeds to host annual fundraiser tonight at Caddo Creek

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published December 5, 2024 at 8:53 AM CST

The Lone Oak-based organization provides material, vocational and residential services and also operates the Sacred Grounds coffeehouse.

This evening in Hunt County, Community Seeds of Lone Oak is hosting its annual fundraiser. It’s being held at the Caddo Creek Events Venue, just southwest of the Greenville city limits.

Community Seeds serves those in need with food and clothing, as well as help with rent and utility bills. The organization also provides vocational training and residential services. The Greenville Herald Banner reports Community Seeds has served about 5,700 Northeast Texas residents this year. The organization is based in Lone Oak and serves residents of Hunt, Rains, and Hopkins counties. Community Seeds also runs the Sacred Grounds coffee shop in Lone Oak.

This evening’s fundraiser dinner will feature prime rib and live music. Starting at 6 p.m. at the Caddo Creek Event Venue and Music Hall, located at 3648 County Road 2132. That’s on the southwest side of Greenville, just off Interstate 30, by way of Boles Drive. Details available at the Community Seeds of Lone Oak Facebook page.
Mark Haslett
