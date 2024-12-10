Texas House Republicans in rift over speaker for 2025 session

HOST INTRO: Texas political news has been dominated lately by the fight over who will be the new speaker of the Texas House.

The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey tells us what’s at stake and why the chamber’s Republicans are butting heads over who’ll get the powerful leadership position — which will be officially voted on when lawmakers come back to Austin in January.

—

House Republicans are divided on the speakership. The majority want to elect Rep. David Cook, the more conservative candidate, while the minority want Rep. Dustin Burrows. Now, House GOP Caucus rules say everyone must back whoever the majority chooses. But Burrows supporters are taking a stand.

They know that, to win in January, Cook would need their votes. But some are considering voting for Burrows to be House Speaker…with help from chamber’s Democrats.

If they stick with that, it could come back on them. Caucus rules also say anyone who violates them could be censured, lose their committee assignments and not be eligible to run as a Republican in 2026.

Given all this — and how much power the speaker position has — we could see a contentious battle for it over the next month.

I’m Blaise Gainey in Austin.

