Man who murdered Farmersville woman in 2004 scheduled for execution in April

The man convicted of killing a Farmersville woman in 2004 has been scheduled for execution next year. Moises Sandoval Mednoza, 40, is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on April 23, 2025, in Huntsville.

Mendoza was sentenced to death for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Rachelle O’Neil Tolleson, 20, of Farmersville, on March 23, 2004. The case received some particular attention because Mendoza attempted to hide Tolleson’s body by burning it and placing it in a creek bed. The remains were discovered in Brushy Creek, east of Farmersville, several days after Tolleson’s disappearance from her home. Tolleson left behind a five-month-old daughter.

The Dallas Morning News reports that if Mendoza is executed in April, he would have spent 19 years on death row. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported average is 11 years.