Campbell man arrested, charged with murder of Commerce man

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published December 23, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST
KETR News wordmark

Dalton Anthony Marcum, 29, of Campbell, has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Roderick La Tarrince Jackson of Commerce.

A Campbell man accused of murdering a Commerce man last January remains jailed at the Hunt County Detention Center in Greenville.

Greenville police and Delta County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dalton Anthony Marcum, 29, of Campbell, on Dec. 19. Marcum was arrested on a warrant from Delta County bearing a charge of first-degree murder. Marcum’s bond has been set at $750,000.

28-year-old Roderick La Tarrince Jackson of Commerce was reported missing on Jan. 7. On March 2, law enforcement responded to a report of a body found in the Middle Sulphur River in western Delta County that was identified as Jackson’s. Officials ruled Jackson’s death a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
