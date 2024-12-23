KETR Christmas programs to present jazz, classical and liturgical favorites

KETR’s annual presentation of Christmas specials begins Monday night, with a night of classic jazz from San Diego’s premier jazz station, KSDS-FM. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s broadcast schedule include a mix of regular programming and specials, as follows:



Monday

Sounds of the Season

Monday, 6 p.m.-midnight; Tuesday, midnight-6 a.m.

San Diego jazz station KSDS presents Sounds of the Season : Holiday jazz, featuring old favorites from the Modern Jazz Quartet, Duke Ellington, Ramsey Lewis, and Sarah Vaughan, and contemporary recordings by Samara Joy, Jeff Hamilton, Christian Sands, Hendrik Meurkens and more. It’s an assortment of holiday music spanning 95 years, 11 decades, and a multitude of styles and eras.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve)

Selected Shorts: Holiday Hitches

Tuesday, 9 a.m.- 10 a.m.

We love the holidays, but sometimes things don’t go as planned. This seasonal special from Selected Shorts, hosted by Meg Wolitzer , offers three tales about uncommon roads travelled by the celebrants. Writers, including Andy Borowitz, mesh tradition, humor, and family dynamics for the perfect seasonal package.

A Hip Holiday Mix

Tuesday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Music history producer Paul Ingles gently hosts three hours of pop, rock and soul holiday music. Artists featured will include Paul Simon, Otis Redding, Charles Brown, The Pretenders, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, The Kinks, Shawn Colvin, Al Green, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, and more. Listeners will be treated to some of the cooler holiday tunes during this three-hour program.

A very tolerable Christmas, with All Songs Considered

Tuesday, 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Robin Hilton and Stephen Thomson head back to the snowy cabin in the woods where the annual All Songs Considered get-togethers began many years ago. As we stick a fork in 2024, hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson set off on another adventure in their annual attempt to throw a holiday party for the ages. This year, we've got a very tolerable mix of songs for the season and, as always, some very special guests.

A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas

Tuesday, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Join Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire. Among ancient trees and restored riverside woodlands, Fiona finds her favourite bench, and sits there to reflect upon the scenes of Midwinter. The location inspires seasonal tales, joyful songs, and tunes of rare beauty, with guitarist Tim Edey, singer-songwriter Sting, singer Emily Smith, and multi-instrumental duo Al Petteway and Amy White. Also, readings from the works of Jon Plunkett, Stephanie Norgate, and Robert Frost.

Carols, Customs, and Candlelight: a Celtic Christmas Celebration

Tuesday, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe have an especially rich musical heritage, and many Christmas songs and carols come from places like Ireland, Scotland, Brittany and other Celtic nations. Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin.

Our Hope for Years to Come: The 2024 St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Tuesday, 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

You can follow along with this year's program as you enjoy these marvelous young performers.

Your Classical Christmas Favorites

Tuesday, 10 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Your Classical presents a Christmas special featuring audience favorites. The hour-long holiday special, hosted by Tom Crann and Valerie Kahler, will highlight the top carols and Christmas songs by audience vote.

Sounds of the Season

Tuesday, 11 p.m.-midnight; Wednesday, midnight-6 a.m.

Wednesday (Christmas)

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, 6 a.m.- 7 a.m.

This public radio tradition is hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. In this program, master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

Christmas with Cantus

Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.- 9 p.m.

The vocal ensemble Cantus weaves together three holiday stories with time-honored carols and new classics. Blending narration and song, the program features Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Christine Lê’s The Hawai’i Snowman, alongside Mark Twain’s A Letter from Santa Claus, offering an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and joy of the holiday season.

Tinsel Tales 4: NPR Christmas Stories Told Through Song

Wednesday, noon- 1 p.m.

For many of us, Christmas is about family and traditions. For others, it's a stressful or even a sad time. No matter how good or bad your holiday is, it’s quite likely to include music. This year, Tinsel Tales includes stories of the season told thru music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Sting, Amy Grant and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas. This program is hosted by Lynn Neary.

Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Wednesday, 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from the Tiny Desk concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more. This program is hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

A World Cafe Holiday

Wednesday, 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.

World Cafe is celebrating 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

Jazz Piano Christmas

Wednesday, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present Jazz Piano Christmas , the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, we spotlight remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa—whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene—in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras.