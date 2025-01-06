Frigid temperatures settle in across Northeast Texas

Frigid temperatures have settled in across Northeast Texas, with cold conditions forecast throughout this upcoming week, including a chance for snow Thursday or Friday.

Today, sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid 30s, along with wind from the northwest 10 to 25 MPH. Wind chill values ranging from the mid-single digits to upper teens today.

A few clouds tonight, with lows in the low 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday, a mix of clouds and sun, lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

Snow is possible in the extended forecast for Thursday and Friday. Current projections suggest the region could get about an inch of snow late Thursday.