Snow likely Thursday, with higher accumulations further north

As this week’s anticipated winter weather event draws closer, forecasts predict at least some snow across Northeast Texas on Thursday.

A front from the west is expected to move into Northeast Texas during the very early hours of Thursday morning. Fannin and Lamar counties could get up to half a foot of snow. Hunt, Delta, and Hopkins counties are currently forecast to receive between 2 to 4 inches. Rains County is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches, according to current projections.

Precipitation could include some sleet as well as snow. Areas further north are more likely to receive only snow, with a wintry mix more likely south of the Interstate 30 corridor.

Precipitation is expected to taper off and move out of the region during the day on Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the region beginning late Wednesday night and continuing through Friday afternoon.