Snow likely Thursday, with higher accumulations further north
Northern Fannin and Lamar counties could get up to 6" of snow, forecasters say. Hunt, Delta, and Hopkins counties are expected to receive 2"-4" inches during Thursday's winter weather.
As this week’s anticipated winter weather event draws closer, forecasts predict at least some snow across Northeast Texas on Thursday.
A front from the west is expected to move into Northeast Texas during the very early hours of Thursday morning. Fannin and Lamar counties could get up to half a foot of snow. Hunt, Delta, and Hopkins counties are currently forecast to receive between 2 to 4 inches. Rains County is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches, according to current projections.
Precipitation could include some sleet as well as snow. Areas further north are more likely to receive only snow, with a wintry mix more likely south of the Interstate 30 corridor.
Precipitation is expected to taper off and move out of the region during the day on Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the region beginning late Wednesday night and continuing through Friday afternoon.