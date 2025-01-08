Northeast Texas braces for winter storm, expected Thursday-Friday

Communities across Northeast Texas are preparing for a winter weather event that could bring significant snowfall and other wintry precipitation totals to parts of the region Thursday.

As of early Wednesday evening, National Weather Service forecasters predict a front bearing wintry precipitation will move into the region some time Thursday morning, with snowfall expected to peak around Thursday afternoon or evening before tapering off Friday morning. Exact timing of precipitation remains uncertain. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the region beginning 6 a.m. Thursday and continuing through noon Friday.

Snow likely Thursday, with accumulations variable across region

Snow accumulations of 2”-4” are forecast for Hunt, Delta, and Hopkins counties, although forecasters predict higher accumulations possible across the region. More snowfall is expected north of a McKinney-Farmersville-Commerce-Cooper-Clarksville line. Northern Fannin and Grayson counties, particularly, could experience higher accumulations locally, with half a foot or more possible.

Some areas could receive only snow, but a wintry mix of precipitation is possible, particularly along and south of Interstate 30. Some areas could receive sleet and freezing rain in addition to snow, with snow less likely to be in the mix south of Interstate 20.

Snow to be followed by bitter cold Friday night

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to upper 20s as the front arrives Thursday morning. Midday temperatures should rise into the mid 30s on Thursday. Lows Thursday night are expected to drop down to around the 30-degree mark.

Friday should bring a brief thaw, with afternoon highs reaching the mid 30s. Friday night should bring clearing skies and bitterly cold temperatures, with readings expected to fall into the upper teens early Saturday morning.

The weekend is expected to be sunny and cold, with Saturday highs near 40, Saturday night lows in the upper 20s, and Sunday high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Warming centers, overnight shelters open in Greenville, Paris

In Hunt County, the charitable organization Hope For You is offering an overnight shelter for anyone needing a heated place to sleep during this week’s cold temperatures. The Hope For You Center is located in Floyd, west of Greenville, although the organization’s address is listed as 4320 U.S. Highway 380 Business in Greenville. Details are available at (903) 308-6288 and at hopeforyou.org. Hope For You is also seeking volunteers to help chaperone the facility overnight.

Several public facilities in Greenville are open as warming stations, including the Greenville Municipal Building (2821 Washington St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday), Greenville Parks and Recreation Administration (2703 Traders Road, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday), W. Walworth Harrison Public Library (1 Lou Finney Lane, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Friday).

In Paris, The Salvation Army, 350 W. Kaufman St., offers an overnight shelter. The facility has space for up to 32 men and 10 women. The Salvation Army serves dinner daily at 5 p.m. and iss seeking volunteers to help 4 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Also in Paris, CitySquare, 2515 Bonham St., is open as a warming station 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. CitySquare serves breakfast and lunch. The Lamar Avenue Church of Christ is helping provide rides between The Salvation Army downtown and CitySquare’s location on the west side of Paris. The United Way of Lamar County is accepting donated space heaters at 2340 Lamar Ave.

School districts, public agencies announcing closures

Schools and other public agencies across the region have begun announcing closures in anticipation of dangerous travel conditions Thursday and Friday.

This list will be updated throughout the week:

Schools closed Thursday and Friday: Bland ISD, Boles ISD, Caddo Mills ISD, Campbell ISD, Celeste ISD, Chisum ISD, Commerce ISD, Community ISD, Como-Pickton CISD, Cooper ISD, Cumby ISD, Fannindel ISD, Farmersville ISD, Greenville Christian School, Greenville ISD, Honey Grove ISD, Little Ark School (Commerce), Lone Oak ISD, Miller Grove ISD, Mount Vernon ISD, North Hopkins ISD, North Lamar ISD, Paris ISD, Paris Junior College (all locations), Pioneer Academy (Fate), Pioneer Academy (Greenville), Prairiland ISD, Quinlan ISD, Rains ISD, Rockwall ISD, Royse City ISD, Saltillo ISD, Sam Rayburn ISD, Savoy ISD, Sulphur Bluff ISD, Sulphur Springs ISD, Wills Point ISD, Wolfe City ISD.

Schools closed Thursday, Friday status pending: Blue Ridge ISD, Bonham ISD, Grand Saline ISD, Leonard ISD, Princeton ISD, Trenton ISD.

Other closures (Thu. and Fri. unless indicated otherwise): Commerce City Hall, Commerce Food Pantry (no distribution Thursday), Community Chest (Sulphur Springs), Fannin County courthouse and offices (Friday only), Hunt County Shared Ministries Food Pantry (no distribution Thursday), Meal-A-Day (Sulphur Springs), Meals On Wheels (Fannin County), North Hunt Special Utility District, Northeast Texas Children's Museum (Commerce).

East Texas A&M University operating on normal schedule

Late Wednesday afternoon, East Texas A&M University President Dr. Mark Rudin sent an email to the university community stating:

"Currently, we plan for business operations on the main campus in Commerce and the Dallas site to follow their regular schedules. However, employees should prepare to work remotely based on their supervisor's directives. If necessary, we will provide additional notification of any changes by early Thursday morning."

The message encouraged the university community to continue to monitor their university email accounts and the university's social media channels.

last updated Wed. Jan. 8, 5:27 p.m.


