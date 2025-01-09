© 2025 88.9 KETR
ETAMU to be open with modified operations during winter storm

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:50 AM CST

Early Thursday morning, the university announced plans to remain open, but with modified on-campus operations, for the duration of this week’s winter storm.

Public facilities including the Waters Library, the Rayburn Student Center, and the Morris Recreation Center will remain open, with “limited operations,” the university said.

Some essential staff will work on campus today, some will work remotely, and some will be granted emergency leave, the statement said. Residence halls and dining services remain open. This morning’s Spring Assembly will be held in Ferguson Hall at 9:30 as scheduled, and can be joined remotely.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013.
